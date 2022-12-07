Not Available

Bob's Burgers

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

Bob's Burgers follows a third-generation restaurateur, Bob, as he runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Bob and his quirky family have big ideas about burgers, but fall short on service and sophistication. Despite the greasy counters, lousy location and a dearth of customers, Bob and his family are determined to make Bob's Burgers "grand re-re-re-opening" a success.

Cast

H. Jon BenjaminBob Belcher (voice)
Kristen SchaalLouise Belcher (voice)
Eugene MirmanGene Belcher (voice)
John RobertsLinda Belcher (voice)
Dan MintzTina Belcher (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

27 More Images