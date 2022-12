Not Available

Cláudia Toledo, a decadent actress who used to be a sex symbol, sees the opportunity to change her life for good when a rich business man proposes to her. What seemed like the dream marriage is soon revealed to be a scam when Cláudia finds out she's being used in a fake marriage to maintain appearances. She ends up falling for Tomás, a seductive construction worker, who convinces her to plot a murder to inherit her husband's fortune.