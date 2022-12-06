Not Available

Bod, Aunt Flo, PC Copper, Frank The Postman and Farmer Barleymow dwelt in a simple world of single-colour backgrounds and cut-outs. They starred in a show specifically tailored for preschool children, featuring stories, music and games, and the 13 episodes were shown repeatedly through the 1970's as part of the BBC's "Watch With Mother" schedule. Each original episode included a short BOD story, a story about Alberto Frog and His Amazing Animal Band, a song, and a game of BOD Snap. It was a simple affair, but the delivery was both masterful and memorable.