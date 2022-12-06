Not Available

Bodger and Badger was a slapstick comedy for young children about Simon Bodger and his mash potato loving pet, Badger. The creator, Andy Cunningham was the real star as he played both Simon and Badger was his puppet. Over the years they moved around a bit as Simon got different jobs, from working as a school janitor to opening their own guest house. Whatever the location, life was never dull with Badger around. In the later seasons, Badger was gained a friend in a mouse rather originally named, Mousey! Starting in 1989, the series lasted a decade, spanning nine seasons and over 100 fifteen minute episodes. Even though the show has ended, the magic is still kept alive as Bodger an Badger still do very popular stage show tours.