Criss-crossing the globe, ‘Body Bizarre' embarks on a voyage of discovery unlike any other. From India's child snake charmers to the world's hairiest girl, this series uncovers the real human stories behind the headlines. With deeply personal interviews and footage from the most unusual of day-to-day routines, it's an adventure through the truly astonishing. Six-year-old Liu Jiangli was abandoned by her parents as a two-year-old after being born with large black spots and fur on her face and body. Connie Culp became the first American to undergo a face transplant in 2008, after being shot in the face by her ex-husband. These stories, and others, explore what life is like for some of the world's most extraordinary individuals.