Not well known because it used to air on CBS at 4:00 P.M. ET, when some affiliates broke for local programming, Body Language was a charades game show. Nothing new, since the charades concept had been done on the CTV program It's Your Move years before. But men like Steve Ryan added new wrinkles to make Body Language look upbeat. Tom Kennedy hosted this Goodson-Todman game show where two celebrity/contestant teams competed in charades. The first round had the contestant guessing what the celebrity acted. The player had to guess 5 words in 60 seconds or less. After time expired, the guessed words are placed on a puzzle board with 7 blanks (2 were unacted words). The first player to guess the puzzle won $100. The second round had the celebrity guess while the contestant acted. Later in the run, the contestant won a $500 bonus if the player can act all 5 words! The puzzles were valued @ $250. If neither team reached the $500 goal, a 5th puzzle was played with th