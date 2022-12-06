Not Available

Commissioned by Wall to Wall Television for Channel 4, the Discovery Channel and ITEL, Body Story is a series of programmes that takes the audience on six thrilling journeys inside the human body.MPC created 48 minutes of computer animation for 6 episodes, which was 12 months in the making and in excess of 350 shots. In-house software was written throughout 2000 to effect an efficient method of rendering such vast amounts of geometry.Other Software used: Maya, RenderMan, Shake, Propietary Software, Inferno, Fire.Body Story won ''Special Animation Award'' at LEAF.

