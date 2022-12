Not Available

Since Kyung Tak was forced to retire from his military services due to the fault of his superior, he is jobless and tries to make a living helping out at his parent's restaurant. As luck would have it, he saves the client of bodyguard Yu Jin, during his attempt to find a new job, causing him to be employed by a security company. Kyung Tak's life is headed for further changes as Na Young moves into town with her grandmother and becomes a friend of his younger sister Kyung Mi…