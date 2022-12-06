Bodyguards

Not Available

Liz Shaw and Ian Worrell are trained to jump in front of an assassin's bullet to save others. But their job is more dangerous than that - not knowing when danger is near, and knowing that killers who are willing to sacrifice their own lives are almost impossible to stop. This exciting British series featured a less romantic view of the life of protecting lives than the Kevin Costner movie, The Bodyguard, but it is equally action-packed. (Liz Shaw was also the name of one of the regulars in British sci-fi show, Doctor Who.)