BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SILVER LINK.

Honjou Kaede is invited by her friend Shiramine Risa to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Cast

