boiling sea

Not Available

A small house located alone by the sea in Mueang Chon. Someone is doing something in a private room. He is "Daniel", a foreigner, a former syl, who came to settle down and live in Thailand in the room. Then, he had a worried expression. He picked up a gold coin and looked up. Then manage to write something as a symbol on the coin. before being cut into two parts and opened the computer to email some messages to someone, but soon he realized that someone was outside. and it's not good to come And so it really is.