Boku no Aruku Michi

Autism is not easy to understand because if there are ten autistic people, there are ten cases. You have to learn each case otherwise you'd be lost completely. Here's a 31-year old autistic man whose intelligence is only of a 10-year old child. Due to the lack of understanding, people around him get confused and sometimes mad at him. His family watches over him warmly, and with the help of his childhood friend, he opens up his world little by little, but basically he just keeps on walking his own way. This heartwarming drama follows his life and how people around him change their views and actually learn from him.