Mochizuki is a young business man who works in an office. While doing his job, his boss, Honma, comes in and starts to fondle him. Honma says that Mochizuki should be expected to do stuff so he can climb the ladder to become a successful business man. Mochizuki then starts to sleep with other men so he can become successful. Some men think Mochizuki is sexy, so they then force themselves onto Mochizuki.