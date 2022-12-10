Bokura ni Ai wo!

Harumi is now an ex-salary man who is in need of a job. Living in a lodging house along with his cousin and socially-challenged tenants, he is forced to take over the cooking and cleaning when his grandmother is suddenly hospitalized because of a heart attack. One day, ANA Airways purchases a dormitory that sits right behind the lodge. And suddenly, dozens of gorgeous 1990s-fashioned OL-looking flight attendants move in. It is a fantasy come true for these men. Although Harumi can't stand heights and flying, ironically he falls in love with one of the flight attendants. But, he has some competition - including his ex co-worker, a business man in Paris, and even a 10-year old cooking genius. Can Harumi gain enough courage on his own to win her love? Or, does he need the aid of bottled milk to give him the energy?
