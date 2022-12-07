Bolts & Blip

Not Available

Bolts and Blip are two oddball best friend Civi-bots living on the Moon in a culture dominated by cool and athletic Battle-bots who play in the coveted Lunar League of Robotic Sports. When Bolts and Blip suddenly get drafted on to the last placed Thunderbolts team, the duo, along with their new found friends, has to match wits with the likes of The Iron Maidens, The Tread Heads, and the unstoppable Galaxy All-Stars, all while trying to fit in and make names for themselves in their new world.