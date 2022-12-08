Not Available

For almost a century, Canada has been a nationwide training camp for allied armed forces from all over the world. Millions of tons of munitions including bombs, rockets, grenades and mortars were fired and tested in fields and lakes across the country. An estimated one in seven failed to explode as it was designed to do. Dormant, but not dead, these munitions are known as UXO’s (unexploded explosive ordnance). Bomb Hunters follows an all-Canadian cast of expert bomb clearance and disposal teams assigned the job of cleaning up the deadly mess.