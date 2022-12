Not Available

Scotland Yard Agents Donald Sumpter and Shan Khan come to Mumbai in search of a Drug Dealer (Kiran Kumar) and are helped by a cop (Mohan Agashe) and a journalist (Shekhar Suman). Shan falls in love with a girl whose brothers (Irfan Khan and Aly Khan) are searching for her because her father is on his deathbed and wants to meet her once. However they encounter bureaucratic obstacles on the way which frustrate them at each step.