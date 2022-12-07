Bomber Crew

Not Available

The series focuses on bomber crews of World War II. Viewers follow the experiences of five young "aircrew" as they progress through a selection procedure. All five had grandfathers who served with Bomber Command during World War Two, and the idea was to put them through some elements of the training regime that wartime airmen would have undertaken. The five candidates were Luke Alkemade, Tim Chambers, Tanya Marriott, John Nolan and James Smith. Three were battling it out for the pilot’s role, while the other two were vying for the gunner and wireless operator positions.