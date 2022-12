Not Available

Bomberman B-Daman Bakugaiden, commonly abbreviated as BB-Daman Bakugaiden or BBB, is a CoroCoro Comic series created by Koichi Mikata, based on Bomberman and B-Daman. An animated television series was created and originally broadcast on Nagoya TV. It was also broadcast internationally on Taiwan Television, TVB Jade, GMA Network, QTV 11 and Hero TV. The series was superseded by Bomberman B-Daman Bakugaiden Victory.