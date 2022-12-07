Not Available

The extraordinary tale of how surfing went from an obscure pastime reserved for Hawaiian Kings to become an Australian obsession, an international sport and finally, a global phenomenon. Featuring a surfing ”who’s who” and rare archival footage, BOMBORA takes us on a journey from the early 19th Century pioneers, to the impact of “The Duke” and 60’s and 70’s counter-culture - to shine a light on how Australian surf culture conquered the world. --- ‘It’s impossible to imagine what Australia would be like without surfing’ – Tim Winton Bombora - The Story of Australian Surfing is the definitive TV history of surfing – produced and directed by the team behind Long Way To The Top. It tells the stories of the pioneers like Duke Kahanamoku and Isobel Letham, the first Aussie surfing icons like Midget Farrelly and Bob Pike, the bad boys like Nat Young and Michael Petersen. It looks at the exploits of innovators like Wayne Lynch and Bob McTavish, and the new breed of Australian surfers riding 40 ft monster waves off the West Australian coast. It’s a story of people living wild lives, craving freedom. Surfing has pushed the boundaries of Australia’s way of life and rules of behaviour – and become a multi-billion dollar a year industry that stretches around the world, with a mix of mongrel, grace and cool that is utterly Australian. Bombora features incredible archive footage of surfing in Australia, a brilliant rock and roll soundtrack, and interviews with 10 former Australian World Champions. Sydney Morning Herald Couch Potato Awards - Winner - Best Local Documentary Series 2009 NSW Premier's History Awards - Shortlisted for the Multimedia History Prize 2009 TV Week Logie Awards Finalist - Outstanding Factual Program 2010