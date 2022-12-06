Not Available

Bondi Rescue

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bondi Rescue follows the the world famous Bondi Lifesavers through their days on the busiest and most famous beach in the world: Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. These lifesavers are the blue topped lifesavers (paid). This elite squad has to deal with up to 25,000 people at one time; sharks; missing children; injuries; fights; theft; drug addicts; drunks; and, most famously, saving swimmers; tourists; surfers; and fishers from the treacherous sea. They do all of this 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. Some of the people they save have sustained severe injuries to the spine, neck, and more. In these cases every second makes a difference. Two members of the squad are Rod Kerr, former world number 6 surfing champion, and Greg Bishop, current Australian surf swim champion. This series is a special one as it shows how unique watermen save lives every single day of the year. It's not all about serious stuff, though; from time to time there are celebrities and parties down at the beach and you see the lifeguards having a lot of fun.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images