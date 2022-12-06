Not Available

Bondi Rescue follows the the world famous Bondi Lifesavers through their days on the busiest and most famous beach in the world: Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. These lifesavers are the blue topped lifesavers (paid). This elite squad has to deal with up to 25,000 people at one time; sharks; missing children; injuries; fights; theft; drug addicts; drunks; and, most famously, saving swimmers; tourists; surfers; and fishers from the treacherous sea. They do all of this 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. Some of the people they save have sustained severe injuries to the spine, neck, and more. In these cases every second makes a difference. Two members of the squad are Rod Kerr, former world number 6 surfing champion, and Greg Bishop, current Australian surf swim champion. This series is a special one as it shows how unique watermen save lives every single day of the year. It's not all about serious stuff, though; from time to time there are celebrities and parties down at the beach and you see the lifeguards having a lot of fun.