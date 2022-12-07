Bone Detectives

Not Available

Follow an adventurous archaeologist as he journeys to the farthest reaches of the earth on a quest driven by the belief that the secrets of the past have yet to be revealed. Carefully preserved mummies and entombed skeletons are a link to ancient civilizations. Each presents a mystery to unravel, a life to understand, a world to explore and a death to reveal. But these long-hidden remains do not yield their secrets easily. Ancient tombs are protected by lush vegetation, inhospitable terrain, ever-changing weather, dangerous wildlife and man-made obstacles. The pursuit of mummies, and answers to the mysteries they raise, will take our adventurer to some of the most spectacular and remote places on our planet.