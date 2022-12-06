Bonkers (2007)

Not Available

All the curtain-twitching horror stories about sexual habits in suburbia are laid bare in this new comedy-drama Bonkers. The six-part, sex-packed series stars Liza Tarbuck as a likeable schoolteacher, Helen, who's married to Tony, a struggling soap writer played Mark Addy. On their 20th wedding anniversary her life is thrown out of its comfortable but messy domesticity when her 19-year-old ex-pupil Nicole announces to the anniversary partygoers that she and Tony have been having a affair for three years. While her marriage and life appear to be in tatters, somehow something completely bonkers happens involving a film star called Felix Nash which leaves her feeling on top of the world.