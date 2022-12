Not Available

The Bonobono anime television series ran from April 20, 1995 through March 28, 1996 as part of the "Anime Can" (アニメ缶, Anime Kan) series on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm on TV Tokyo. Each episode was 15 minutes long, and was paired with an episode of Bit the Cupid to fill out the 30-minute timeslot.