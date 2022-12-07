Not Available

Bonus Stage (abbreviated BS) is an animated Flash action/adventure/comedy series that focuses attention on the randomness, sarcasm, and parodic moments of life. The cartoon is focused on Joel Dawson, a wannabe scientist that has a giant hobby for action. Phil Argus, a normal person with superpowers, follows Joel in his adventures and is mostly frustrated, serious, and expressing facts. There's Elly Strife, who has a crush on Joel that mainly goes unanswered, unless you count Phil's crush on her. Phil also has a mom, named Jessica Argus. She's middle-aged, but she acts and looks as if she's a 25-year-old woman who just wants to now fit in with the crew. She arrived when she couldn't stand her son, Phil, describing his life as miserable and empty. Rya Botkins is a robot created by Joel to be Phil's girlfriend. She is a cynical monster who verbally rips people (mostly Phil) apart, and she is not really Phil's girlfriend. It's not known why Rya has a robotic voice while June Crane, another robot built by Joel (Disproved she is a robot in episode 78 5m 8s into the episode), has a normal sounding one, but this is could be attributed to the bizarreness that is Joel Dawson. Rya turned into a human in episode 79, which led to her permanent death, a controversial move to some Bonus Stage fans.