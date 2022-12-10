Not Available

Boo! is a children's television series shown in the United Kingdom on the CBeebies channel, and originally on BBC Two. It features several cartoon characters who play a game similar to hide and seek in a variety of settings. The commentary is performed by an adult narrator and a chorus of children. The series was produced by the independent production company Tell-Tale Productions, which was also responsible for Tweenies. From 2011 to 2012, reruns of the show were broadcast in the USA on Qubo. The series ran for a total of 104 episodes and one Christmas special and was nominated for a BAFTA in 2002-03. At the end of the programme a song is sung, usually about matching characters or objects to their shapes or colours. The visual style of Boo! is very distinctive, using 3D CGI with rounded shapes and cel-shading. The music and songs are generally in an early-70s funk/R&B idiom.