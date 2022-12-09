Not Available

BOOGEYMEN is an hour-long travel series that ventures to small, picturesque towns that have embraced something unusual and fascinating as their main attraction: a local monster! Each episode goes in-depth into the history of these creatures; discovers the places where they have been encountered; explores the tourist attractions built around the monsters; listens to the believers and skeptics; investigates the most recent sightings; and maybe even catches a glimpse of them ourselves!