Boogiepop and Others

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Shingo Natsume

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madhouse

There is an urban legend that tells of a shinigami that can release people from the pain they are suffering. This "Angel of Death" has a name—Boogiepop. And the legends are true. Boogiepop is real. When a rash of disappearances involving female students breaks out at Shinyo Academy, the police and faculty assume they just have a bunch of runaways on their hands. Yet some students know better. Something mysterious and foul is afoot. Is it Boogiepop or something even more sinister...?

Cast

Aoi YukiBoogiepop
Saori OonishiNagi Kirima
Chiaki KobayashiKeiji Takeda
Yuji MuraiKentarou Habara
Ai KakumaPigeon
Aoi IchikawaShiro Tanaka

