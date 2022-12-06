Boogiepop Phantom

Not Available

A scream in the night, and in that instant the world changed ... or at least, it appeared to. The story evolves around a creature called Boogiepop. Boogiepop, also called `death`, hangs out in the city, and whenever you encounter it, she`ll take you with her. Nagi Kirima, a highschool student, seems to be fighting Boogiepop - or at least, she tries to. But then there are disappearances everywhere, and strange happenings occur. And nobody sees the link between them. In a mixture of chaos and thrilling horror Nagi tries to find out what happened ... and why it still hasn`t happened to her.