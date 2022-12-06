Not Available

Be enchanted by Boohbah, an exciting children’s programme from Ragdoll, the award-winning producers of Teletubbies. It has a format that fosters creative interactivity for an audience of 3-6 year olds and invites their total involvement. Boohbah is entirely designed to encourage physical action on the part of its young viewers. It deliberately combines infectious magical movement for children to imitate with inset stories for them to predict outcomes. The Boohbahs - Humbah, Jingbah, Jumbah, Zing Zing Zingbah, and Zumbah –are five magical atoms of power light and fun, who travel in their Boohball around the world from child to child. The Boohbahs represent the imaginative power and light, which allows children to control the screen action by the use of the magic word, “Boohbah”. So they send presents into an imaginary Storyworld for the Storypeople - Mrs Lady, Mr Man, Grandmamma, Grandpappa, Brother and Sister, Auntie and Little Dog Fido, to play with and make a story in partnership with them. Children are totally engaged and have a lot of fun guessing, which Storyperson will appear and what will happen next.