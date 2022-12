Not Available

Book of Rules is a comedy web series exploring bromance, its boundaries, trials and tribulations between three roommates and the Book of Rules. Mark is the new roommate in the house of university students and must find a way to prove himself as one of the guys, or face the inevitable eviction. Faced with the drunken ultimatum, Mark chooses to stay and prove his loyalty, duty and honour amongst the bros and carve out a place for himself within the house.