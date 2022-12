Not Available

Nishiki Sanada (Aoi Nakamura) and Jiro Yamada (Tokio Emoto) work together as manga artists. Their target audience is teen female readers, but what they really want to draw about is gourmet manga. Their bookshelves are filled with cooking books. When they are under pressure to meet a deadline, they go to their bookshelves and find a book containing their favorite recipes. Forgetting their deadline, they begin to cook.