Not Available

BOOM! is a general knowledge quiz show that challenges teams of three players to defuse a series of ticking slime-bombs, by dramatically cutting the wires relating to the correct answers and leaving the wrong answers untouched. Get it right – and the players win big money. Get it wrong or run out of time – and, after a tense countdown, the players – and portions of the audience – are showered with anything from “guacamole” to “mashed potatoes,” forcing the players out of the game.