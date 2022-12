Not Available

Boom-a-Bang: 50 Years of Eurovision is a one hour documentary that aired on BBC One on 16 May 2006. The programme celebrates 50 years of the Eurovision Song Contest. The programme was presented and narrated by long serving Eurovision commentator Terry Wogan. It included a guest appearance from the UK representative for the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest Daz Sampson as well as archive footage from previous UK and other entries from previous song contest.