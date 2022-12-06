Not Available

"The victims, the cops, the press and the politicians...each has their own perspective." Boomtown depicts crime in Los Angeles from the very different perspectives of the four groups most intimately involved in the pursuit of justice -- the police, the citizens, the politicians, and the media -- and artfully illustrates how they interconnect. Boomtown features Joel Stevens (Donnie Wahlberg, Band of Brothers) as an emotionally drained, dedicated detective; "Fearless" Bobby Smith (Mykelti Williamson, Forrest Gump) as Stevens' easy-going, daredevil partner; David McNorris (Neal McDonough, Minority Report) as a politically savvy and ambitious Deputy D.A.; Ray Hechler (Gary Basaraba, Brooklyn South) as a veteran patrol officer, and Tom Turcotte (Jason Gedrick, The Last Don) as a beat cop struggling to prove himself. Nina Garbiras (The $treet) stars as Andrea Little, a tough metro reporter whose private life is less than perfect and Teresa Ortiz (Lana Parrilla, Spin City) as a compassionate paramedic who has already seen too much suffering.