Boomtown is an unconventional case study of how the domestic oil and gas industries are exploring every option here on U.S. soil — but at what cost? In an illustration of what’s happening in small towns across America, practically overnight, many of Parshall’s residents and landowners are transformed from ordinary folks into millionaires. But not everyone gets rich quick, and not everyone thinks this new development will end well for the residents of the town.