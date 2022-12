Not Available

In 15 1-hour episodes of Booze Traveler cocktail connoisseur Jack Maxwell travels around the world, one drink at a time. Maxwell grew up in south Boston where bars served as the neighborhood living rooms, hosting family dinners, birthdays and weddings. In this new series, he will take his respect and appreciation for specialty cocktails to explore new locales, seeking out the people, places, customs and cultures behind drinks across the globe.