Borat's Television Programme is a 2 part compilation spin-off of Da Ali G Show by British television station Channel 4, featuring Borat Sagdiyev in America learning about the local culture and customs, much in the vein of the later movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The 2 episodes contain Borat and Bruno segments from Ali G In Da USA, along with new & unseen interviews and shenanigans.