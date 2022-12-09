Border Town Prodigal

Not Available

The leader of the Divine Knife sect, Bai Tian Yu, was mysteriously ambushed and killed in the border town Plum Nunnery. Twenty years later, Fu Hong Xue, leaves the western regions and returned to the central plains (China) in order to investigate his adopted father’s death. At the same time, Bai Tian Yu and Hua Bai Feng’s biological son, Ye Kai, also left for the border town. The two find that it was Bai Tian Yu’s sworn brother, Ma Kong Qun, who organized the assassination. As luck would have it, Ma Kong Qun’s beautiful daughter, Ma Fang Ling falls for Fu Hong Xue, while Ye Kai falls for her…together, they will face Ma Kong Qun.