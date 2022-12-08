Bordertown: Laredo

Not Available

The ruthless drug cartels in Mexico resort to any means to transport illegal narcotics into the United States, and the primary gateway they use is the tiny Texas city of Laredo, the largest inland port on the U.S.-Mexico border. This documentary series allows viewers unprecedented access inside the Laredo Police Department's Narcotics Unit, specifically five Mexican-American cops who are outnumbered and outgunned but determined to protect their city in the war on drugs. They are seen working with informants, on undercover missions and executing raids as they attempt to seize shipments of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and crystal meth.