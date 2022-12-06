Not Available

Borgen

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ingolf Gabold

Borgen (The Government) is a drama series about the fight for political power – and about the personal sacrifices and consequences this has for those involved on and behind the political stage The central figure is the 40-year old political leader Birgitte Nyborg, who through her idealism and huge effort secures her party a landslide victory and thus faces the biggest challenge of her life: how most effectively to use the newly won seats, and how far she is willing to go in order to gain as much influence as possible. Privately, Birgitte leads a happy family life with her husband and two children. She is a woman with a burning commitment, a big heart and little time. Will she be able to be a successful and professional top politician and stay true to herself at the same time?

Cast

Sidse Babett KnudsenBirgitte Nyborg
Birgitte Hjort SørensenKatrine Fønsmark
Mikael BirkkjærPhilip Christensen
Lars KnutzonBent Sejrø
Søren MallingTorben Friis
Benedikte HansenHanne Holm

