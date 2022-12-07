Not Available

Borgia

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

He was a man whose name would become synonymous with ruthlessness, and whose reign as pope would be remembered as the most infamous chapter of the history of the Catholic church -Rodrigo Borgia. His four children -Juan, the oldest, a prideful, lazy, unscrupulous sexual predator, Cesare, a young man torn between a faith that was not his calling and his dark violent nature, Lucretia, a young girl discovering the secret power that a women's sexuality holds, and Goffredo, an innocent child who would come of age in a family riven by conflict- would provide Rodrigo with a challenge as great as the political maneuvering of his political and religious rivals.

Cast

John DomanRodrigo Borgia
Mark RyderCesare Borgia
Assumpta SernaVannozza Catanei
Isolda DychaukLucrezia Borgia
Marta GastiniGiulia Farnese
Rafael CebrianRodrigo Borgia Lanzol

