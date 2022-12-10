Born Again

Not Available

Life, death and second chances take center stage in this story about three people whose intertwined destinies travel through space and time with haunting results. It’s the 1980s and Detective Cha Hyung Bin has devoted his life to criminal justice, and his heart to Ha Eun, a bookshop owner suffering from heart disease who keeps her illness a secret. But Cha Hyung Bin isn’t the only one pining after Ha Eun: serial killer Gong Ji Chul has also fallen in love with her. Their lives collide with tragic results, but 30 years later, they’re reincarnated and fate brings them together again. The more time passes, the more their new lives become tangled in the devastating web of history. Will they manage to escape the past, or be forced to come face to face with it?