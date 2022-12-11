Not Available

Born for Business spotlights the untold stories of four entrepreneurs with disabilities: Lexi Zanghi of Always Reason, a millennial entrepreneur with anxiety who runs a three-year-old fashion brand that will soon expand to its first physical location; Qiana Allen of Culture’s Closet, a fashionista with lupus who opened a plus-sized boutique which quickly became one of America’s top plus-size clothing stores; Collette Divitto of Collettey’s Cookies, a baker with Down syndrome who owns a successful cookie brand that employs people with disabilities; and Chris Triebes of The Congregation Presents, a single father with spinal muscular atrophy (type III) who is making waves in the music industry with his concert production company, two venues, and a music festival ticket service.