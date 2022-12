Not Available

Born to Dance is a reality dance competition show for females on BET starring Laurieann Gibson which debuted on August 2, 2011 at 10:00pm. Contestants will compete for a prize of $50,000 which will go to the winner. Auditions for the show were held in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The series premier averaged 1.2 million viewers. On the final episode broadcast September 20, 2011, LaTonya Swann was announced as the winner.