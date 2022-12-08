Not Available

Hosted by the modern day Indiana Jones, Born to Explore with Richard Wiese will take viewers around the globe in search of adventure, wildlife, and cultures untouched by modern civilization. Viewers will be taken on a journey around the world without ever leaving their home. “At 12 years old I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with my father and reached the summit days later. If every child could have been with me that day, they’d have my curious mind that drives this show,” explains Richard Wiese. “Connecting who we are with where we live on this vast globe defines Born to Explore. Thanks to the show, now everyone can go with me, and this time, we’ll summit together.” Whether he is discovering the mystery and magic of Ayers Rock in Australia or joining a celebrity guest to unearth dinosaurs in Alberta, Canada, Richard will seek the answers to questions that have been asked throughout history. Born to Explore with Richard Wiese is available with Video Descriptions, providing access to our programming for millions of Americans who are blind or visually impaired.