Born To Kill? Class Of Evil

Not all serial killers are the same – but many share twisted desires and use similarly devious methods to get their perverse kicks. Just as many serial killers have a victim type, so there are types of murderers: from the handsome charmers, who could seduce any woman in the blink of an eye but can’t be satisfied unless they kill, to the power hungry sadists for whom there’s no pleasure without pain. This is a new twist on the globally successful ‘Born To Kill?’ series. As usual, one new killer is investigated in each episode, but this series we will be delving into the extensive ‘Born To Kill?’ archive, to draw comparisons with some of the most iconic serial killers in history.