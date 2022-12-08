Not Available

“B.O.R.N. to Style” is a lifestyle makeover series centered on a “fierce” team from New York, and their larger than life boss, Jonathan Bodrick. Springing from the Harlem-based eclectic boutique, B.O.R.N. (borrowed, old, refurbished and new), the style superheroes land at the door of those desperately in need of some “color in their lives.” By rifling through their client’s belongings and asking blunt questions, the team at B.O.R.N. gets to the root of their fashion malaise, before whisking them away for a transformation that goes beyond just their look. In each episode, viewers will see them offer up their own brand of therapy and inspiration to clients as they transform them into their best possible selves.