The context of the show is that unsuspecting and often male passers are put in comical situations by three female decoys: Annett Fleischer, Isabell Polak and Manuela Wisbeck. Female stereotypes and corresponding reactions by men are put in the foreground during the show. For example a woman fills up the cabrio of her boyfriend after she asked another driver for the right sort of fuel and fills up the inner of the car and not the tank.