Boso przez świat

Not Available

"Wojciech Cejrowski - Barefoot Around the World", produced for TVP 2 Entertainment Section is the winner of New York Festivals 2008 (Travel & Tourism). A series/recording of Wojciech Cejrowski's travels provides not only standard information on places worth seeing but more importantly it explains symbols, ideas, values and beliefs characteristic for any given country. Wojciech Cejrowski tries to familiarize the viewers with culture of various regions by participating in everyday tasks and rituals, discussions with locals and tasting traditional food. It allows him for an anthropological analysis of the observed phenomena.